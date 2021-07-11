McGregor suffers horrific leg injury in TKO loss to Poirier

 Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor of Ireland (left) attempts a kick against Dustin Poirier in the first round in their lightweight bout during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo credit: Stacy Revere | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Saturday's crowd included former US President Donald Trump, who was booed by a large contingent of the MMA crowd, while others chanted "U-S-A."
  • The first round started with both fighters exchanging kicks and blows, with Poirier getting the better shots in, and it didn't take long for McGregor to start bleeding from the mouth.

Los Angeles

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.