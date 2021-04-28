Mayweather announces 'epic fight' with YouTube star Logan Paul

Boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mayweather has not fought since beating mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor by technical knockout in a money-spinning cross-combat superfight in Las Vegas in 2017.
  • Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) came out of retirement for that contest after hanging up his gloves two years earlier after an unbeaten career spanning three decades.

Los Angeles, United States

