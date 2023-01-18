Mathews named December Coach of the Month

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) men’s handball team tactician Brian Mathews says he will continue to use his experience to impact skills and knowledge to the younger generation of players.

Mathews was speaking on Wednesday after being named the StarTimes/Sports Journalist Association of Kenya Coach of the Month of December 2022.

Mathews led the millers to the East and Central Africa Club championship title after defeating Tanzanian champions Ngome 24-18 in the final played in Zanzibar last month.

He pipped other experienced coaches to bag the prestigious award.

“This award has come as a pleasant surprise to me. I understand I am only the second coach to win this award and that only gives me more motivation to better the handball sport in the country.

“I gathered much experience while trading my skills in Denmark as a player, now it’s time for me to pass down the knowledge to the younger generation,” said Mathews who also doubles up as the NCPB ladies team head coach.

For his exemplary performance, Mathews didn't go home empty handed as he was awarded Sh100,000, a StarTimes 55-inch smart television set and a personalised trophy courtesy of title sponsor StarTimes Kenya.

Mathews, a former Kenyan international player made the decision to transit to coaching in 2020 after a long stint in the Danish handball federation leagues.

Speaking during the awarding ceremony held at NCPB headquarters, StarTimes Kenya head of Public Relations Alex Mwaura lauded the coach for his achievement. He also praised the award initiative which seeks to recognise excellence as far as coaching is concerned.

“Every time we see a team register impressive results, there must be the coach at the

helm of it all. This is the reason we have decided to focus on them in collaboration with SJAK.

“We are more than confident that this award will act as a motivation to coaches in various sporting disciplines and as a result, we are likely to witness an improvement of teams’ performances in general,” said Mwaura.

His counterpart Jack Ochieng who also led Nairobi Water queens to the lady’s title in the women’s category of the same regional competition was among those listed for the award.

Other coaches who made it to the nomination list for their impressive performance in various assignments last month include Kenya’s Tong- IL Moo-do team Head Coach Master Ibrahim Mchumba who led Team Jasiri to retain the Mombasa Open Tong- IL Moo-do championship overall title.