Man walks 300km to meet President Uhuru over Kabarnet stadium

Joseph Malatit Chebii is a man on a mission.

The 61-year-old man former Kimoso sub-location assistant chief has walked over 300km from Baringo to Nairobi hoping to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta and petition him have Kabarnet Stadium construction be completed.

Construction of the stadium, located in Baringo County, stalled in 2016.

Chebii, who served as an assistant chief between 1993 and 2020, started his trek at his remote Eron home village in Salawa, Baringo Central on August 24, reaching Nairobi Tuesday eager to meet the Head of State.

According to Chebii, the stadium, when complete, will help in the nurturing of upcoming talents and keep top runners in the region rather than have them crossing to the neighbouring counties of Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu and Nandi for their training.

The North Rift region has no stadium despite the excellent performance of runners in the region.

He revealed he was prompted to embark on the long walk because it pained him to walk past the Kabarnet Stadium construction site everyday and be greeted by an excavated ground.

“My plan was to walk to Nairobi and meet the president and prevail on him to help complete the building of the stadium so that youths from the region can benefit. I have grandchildren who can use the facility once it’s completed but no one has done anything to make sure the facility is renovated.

Chebii targeted walking 30km per day but this changed due to fatigue and the weather.

He is happy that along the way some friends and good Samaritans assisted him with money at material things to use in his long walk to Nairobi.