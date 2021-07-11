Malkia Strikers launch training, rugby stars arrive in Japan

In Kurume City, Japan

Team Kenya’s pre-Olympics camp in Kurume City burst into life Sunday with Malkia Strikers holding their first training session as remaining members of the national women’s volleyball team finally joined the advance party.

But the six new arrivals – Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi, Agripina Kundu, Joy Luseneka, Sharon Chepchumba and Pamela Masaisai – took time off to shake away jetlag as the rest of the squad held morning and evening sessions under coach Paul Bitok.

Meanwhile, the first group of the men’s sevens rugby squad also landed in Kurume City led by skipper Andrew Amonde who is also Team Kenya’s overall captain. They were also accompanied by sports scientist Rosemary Owino.

The rest of the rugby squad is expected Monday in Kurume after having been processed and cleared at Tokyo’s Narita Airport.

Members of Kenya’s sevens rugby team arrive at the team’s Kurume City camp on July 11, 2021. Photo credit: Edward Alusa | TEAM KENYA

Members of the national sevens rugby team at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on their way to the team’s Kurume City camp on July 11, 2021. Photo credit: Edward Alusa | TEAM KENYA

Also cleared at Narita were Kenya’s pool of Brazilian volleyball coaches seconded to Malkia Strikers by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

The coaches, who are part of FIVB’s volleyball empowerment high performance coaching pilot project, are Luizomar de Moura (head coach), Jefferson Arosti (assistant coach), Marcelo Vitorino de Souza (strength and conditioning trainer) and team manager Roberto Opice Neto.

Members of Kenya’s sevens rugby team bow in respect of their hosts after they arrived at the team’s Kurume City camp on July 11, 2021. Photo credit: Edward Alusa | TEAM KENYA

Kenya’s sevens rugby team player Lamech Odhiambo arrives at the team’s Kurume City camp on July 11, 2021. Photo credit: Edward Alusa | TEAM KENYA

Coach Bitok said the volleyball training conditions in Kurume City were excellent, adding that the players “were responding very well” after the long trip from Nairobi that has seen three days of inactivity.

“We have been received very well by the people of Japan, especially the people of Kurume City,” the coach said.

National women’s volleyball team coach Paul Bitok (left) leads the team’s first training session at Kurume City on July 11, 2021. Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

“They are very concerned and are giving us their all. The gym is fantastic and we have received balls from them… it’s now our turn to train in the next 10 days and we hope to have the best training camp here in Kurume.”

“We wanted to go slowly and we just started with the defence and services, and I hope by the next training session we shall work on the full technical aspects, especially on the attack,” Bitok said, adding that the first full squad session will be on Monday.

Some of the national women’s volleyball team players during their first training session at Kurume City on July 11, 2021. Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

Acclimatisation is the coach’s main initial focus before shifting gears as competition nears.

“The main aim of these sessions is acclimatisation in Japan. We are still negotiating to see if we can have at least one friendly match to test the players after three months of training,” the former Kenya international explained.

Malkia Strikers launch their Pool ‘A’ action against hosts Japan on Sunday, July 25, from 7.40pm local time (1.40pm Kenyan time) at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

Besides simply training, Team Kenya athletes and officials are holding various engagements with the local community in Kurume City, including online information exchange programmes with elementary school pupils and high school students.

Strict Covid-19 protocols at play in Japan have meant that even Kenya’s new ambassador to Tokyo, Tabu Irina, may not physically meet the Kenyan contingent to welcome them to the land of the rising sun.

Instead, the ambassador - who presented her Letters of Credence to Japan’s Emperor Naurihito at the Imperial Palace on May 24, taking over from Solomon Maina at Kenya’s mission at Meguro-ku – will Monday meet virtually with Team Kenya via Zoom.