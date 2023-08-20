Madira make winning start as Kenyan sides struggle in Huye

Madira Girls High School’s football team are hoping that their debut at the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association Games in Huye, Rwanda, will help them in their build up for next month’s Kenya Women's Premier League.

The "Soccer Assassins" will make their bow in the top-flight women's league after winning the Division One League. They beat Kibera Soccer Ladies 4-1 in the play-off final a fortnight ago after topping Zone B of the Division One League as Kibera won Zone A.

But before they mix it out with the big girls of Kenyan football, they will be attempting to win the regional football title on their first attempt.

And their dream got off to a bright start yesterday as they saw off home side GS Gatizo 3-1 in their opening pool "A" match at Stade Kamena. A brace from Charity Midewa and another goal from Valerie Nekesa gave the Kenyan girls the perfect start.

Madira coach Francis Muhambe said they will use every match at the competition as a learning curve for their future assignments. "It is such a great experience to play at this level. Finishing third at the nationals was impressive and we learnt alot. We hope that we will do well at the regionals,” Muhambe, who coaches former champions Ebwali Secondary School, but is helping out Madira, said yesterday.

"I think we have a good squad that can also compete for honours in East Africa but we are taking a much a time and using all the games as a learning curve,” he added.

Madira's win was one of the very few registered by Kenyan sides on a tough second day of action. Butere Girls High School's return to the regionals ended in defeat as they went down 3-1 to former champions Kawempe Muslim Secondary School in their pool "A" encounter.

Butere face Madira in all-Kenyan affair today. Butere coach Howard Shikanga has challenged his charges to do better in their remaining matches.

It was also mixed results for the Kenyan boys football sides with Kenyan champions St Anthony’s settling for a barren draw with Rwandan side College George The Fox Kagarama (CGFK) in pool "A" as Shanderema Secondary losing 2-0 to Uganda side Amus College.

In basketball, Kenya’s boys’ champions Laiser Hill Academy had to dig deep to see off Uganda’s Mbogo Mixed Secondary School 72-69.

Deng Kuol starred for the Kenyans with 16 points as Moses Alier added 13 points to give coach Eric Mutoro's side the win.