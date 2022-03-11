London train station named after Kenya-born Paralympian

Kenyan-born British Paralympian and rights activist Anne Wafula Strike and James Kennedy (left), founder of Rugby United New York, a human rights group, on November 14, 2019 at Dusit 2 Hotel, Nairobi.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Mboya

Mental health activist

What you need to know:

  • The project involved re-imagining or recreating the London tube system and giving the various stations new names commemorating the women achievers. It also has an interactive map which travellers view while in the tube.

Award winning Kenya-born British Paralympian Anne Wafula Strike has been feted once more after she had a London train station named after her this week.

