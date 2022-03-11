London train station named after Kenya-born Paralympian
What you need to know:
- The project involved re-imagining or recreating the London tube system and giving the various stations new names commemorating the women achievers. It also has an interactive map which travellers view while in the tube.
Award winning Kenya-born British Paralympian Anne Wafula Strike has been feted once more after she had a London train station named after her this week.
In a project to mark the International Women’s Day initiated by Transport for London (TFL) and City of Women organisation, Wafula had Eppington Tube (underground railway) station named after her, joining an elite list of globally celebrated women like Audrey Hepburn, Claudia Jones, Virginia Woolf, Mary Seacole, Noor Inayat Khan, Agnes Beckwith, Boudica and Jung Chang.
