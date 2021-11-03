London killings spark surge in women's self-defence classes

Self defence

Participants practice their moves during a self defence class in south London on October 27, 2021. On a dark autumn evening, first-timers arriving for self-defence classes at Urban Fit and Fearless are asked if they have had any past traumas before they start training. After a series of high-profile murders of women in London in recent months, the number of young female participants joining the class is high.

Photo credit: Tolga Akmen | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After a series of high-profile murders of women in London in recent months, the number of young female participants joining the class is high.

London, United Kingdom

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.