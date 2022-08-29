Little-known Olaare beats the odds to excel in School Games

Little-known Olaare Secondary School surprised many to clinch the netball title during the Uasin Gishu County Term Two Secondary Schools Games over the weekend.

Their 18-6 win over World Hope Lemoru High School in the final at Hill School, Eldoret was made all too sweet by the odds they had to overcome to triumph.

Earlier on, the Ainabkoi sub-county based school had beaten Kapkoren High School 18-11 in the semi-final.

According to the school's games teacher, Veronica Chebet, the girls had to walk 7km to Burnt Forest township.

"Being a day school, they would wake up at about 4am to make sure they are in school by 5.30am before walking for 7km to Burnt Forest township due to bad roads in the region.

We have a school bus, but due to the poor state of the road, we have to walk for long before boarding a bus during the county games," Chebet told Nation Sport.

It is this determination that Chebet believes inspired them to beat all opposition and clinch the title.

“We started training immediately when the Ministry of Education announced the games' resumption and this played a big role in us winning the title," she added.

Team captain Emax Chebet told Nation Sport that they head to the Rift Valley Region Secondary School Term Two Games full of confidence.

The Rift Valley Region Games will run from Friday to Sunday in Nakuru with schools from 14 counties taking part.

“We were very much excited after we took the title despite going through various challenges. We will be in Nakuru ( for the regionals) to compete and hopefully win and qualify for the nationals," said Chebet.

The school principal, Jonah Keino believes that the girls are destined for greater things despite the challenges.

“I have seen girls from this region playing well in netball and my target is to bring more on board because sport is a unifying factor and I would love to see them grow academically and also in sports,” said Keino.