Let's talk about sex: Paralympian breaks taboo

Enrique Plantey

Argentinian alpine skier Enrique Plantey (right) and his Spanish girlfriend Triana Serfaty pose for photos after a race during the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on March 10, 2022. He is the "sex gentleman" of the Beijing Paralympic Games, where many athletes come to ask him for advice: Argentinian skier Enrique Plantey wants to break the taboos on sexuality of people with disabilities.

Photo credit: Ludovic Ehret | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 39-year-old and his non-disabled Spanish girlfriend Triana Serfaty have published a practical guidebook called "Sexistimos" -- a nod to the Spanish term for "we exist" -- about disability and sex.
  • They hope it sparks an open conversation on what is a difficult topic for many.

Yanqing, China

