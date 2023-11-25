Legendary Chumo’s legacy kept alive in Kericho facility

It is now official. The Kericho Green Stadium has been renamed Kiprugut Chumo stadium in honour of the legendary athlete Wilson Kiprugut Chumo who became the first Kenyan to win a medal at the Olympics 59 years ago.

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Ababu Namwamba, and Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei presided over the renaming and subsequent unveiling of the yet-to-be-completed stadium located in the heart of Kericho town in the South Rift region.

The family of the late Kiprugut Chumo who passed away after an illness on November 1, 2022, witnessed the change of name of the stadium that has been the training ground for teams and a number of international athletes in the region.

On October 20 during Mashujaa Day, President William Ruto directed that the stadium be immediately renamed in honour of the athlete who put Kenya on the world map a year after independence.

It is a posthumous recognition of Kiprugut who died at the age of 84 was laid to rest on November 12, at his home at Kipchebor village in Ainamoi Constituency, Kericho county.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba with family members of Kiprugut Chumo after unveiling commemorative plague at the stadium in Kericho during unveiling of stadium named after the legendary athlete in Kericho on November 25, 2023 Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

The recognition which came along with a posthumous mention of Samwel Kipterer Kipsoi Ngetich, popularly known as Chepsetion, who was a Class Three drop out who rose to establish a business empire straddling construction, tea processing, mining, retail outlets and farming.

“Allow me to celebrate Kiprugut Chumo, the first Kenyan to win an Olympic medal by renaming the Kericho Green Stadium after him,” Ruto said during Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Kiprugut was also the first athlete from East African to win a medal in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics games where he claimed bronze in the 800m.

In the 1968 Summer Olympics, he won a silver medal in the 800m (then 880 yards), clocking one minute, 44.57 seconds to finish second behind Australia’s Ralph Doubell.

Speaking in Kericho Saturday, Kiprugut’s eldest daughter Sarah Langat said the family was grateful for the recognition their father had been accorded by the President and the government.

“The announcement by the President to have the stadium renamed Kiprugut Chumo Stadium got us by surprise. We are grateful that the new-look stadium has been unveilled,” she said on behalf of the family.

Legendary athletes, led by the surviving members of Kenya’s 1972 Olympics 4x400 metres relay gold medalists – Charles Asati and Hezekiah Nyamao, graced the event.

A ceremonial 800 metres contest was staged at the stadium in honour of the legends.

“Renaming of the stadium carries so much significance for who we are as a people. Nothing defines the soul of Kenya better than sports, especially athletics. Apart from the tea brands that we export from Kericho and market globally, nothing takes Kenya to the world than our sports,” Namwamba said.

“We are here to honour the heritage and a tradition set by Kiprugut, the first Kenyan and an African to win a medal in the Olympics. It is historic and so significant that it will be written in the sands of time,” he said.

Namwamba said had Kiprugut not been sidetracked at the turn of a corner in the finish line, he would have won a medal in the Olympics of 1964.

“We had this young man (Kiprugut) who travelled from his village in Kericho to Tokyo and announced to the wall in a special way that he had arrived at the world stage.”

The CS noted that Kenya’s National Anthem and the flag were not even a year old, yet it was played and raised respectively in that part of the world after Kiprugut finished in the medal bracket.

“A year after the Olympics, Kiprugut won a Gold in the All African Games held in Congo Brazzaville and cemented our position and heritage in sports. If we were to put the 1964 and 1965 achievements into monetary value, it would be in the scale of tens of billions of dollars today,” Namwamba said.

Namwamba said that the government had honoured 67 sports legends under the Hongera Awards programme which will be a permanent annual feature in the sports calendar.

Work on the stadium is however incomplete. The gates, terraces and parking , setting up of the track and laying of artificial track is yetto be done. The football pitch, too, has not been levelled.

Tuwei said that a year before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the Japanese Embassy facilitated Kiprugut to travel to Nairobi for celebrations.