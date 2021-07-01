Left with no option, Dandora residents plan to use stadium

Dandora residents have vowed to start using the Dandora Stadium, protesting delays in completing the Sh350 million project.

The residents have said they will storm into the stadium on Saturday and hold a number of events to mark its opening. A music concert, football tournament and fashion show will be held at the venue to usher a new dawn for the fed up residents.

Steve Ragos, a member of the stadium’s committee, said they are tired of waiting for City Hall to complete the final phase of construction. They are now planning to start using the venue from Saturday.

“This stadium was meant to benefit the community but it is now wasting away. The artificial turf is rotting as it is being rained on thus reducing its lifespan. Everything is ready and we will not wait anymore,” said Ragos.

“We have already prepared teams that will play on that day as we are tired of waiting for City Hall to complete construction of the stadium,” he added.

M/S Scanjet Limited was awarded the tender for construction of the stadium in the financial year ended June 30, 2018.

The stadium was to be unveiled in July last year but the plan ran into headwinds when the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) opened investigations into the tendering process and irregular payment of Sh196 million for the project.

This is after the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) flagged irregularities in the awarding of the tender, alteration of contract specifications, suspected irregular payments and forgery of documents while also questioning the standard of the work.

Construction work at the stadium was stopped with the contractor leaving the site in September 2019 with 80 percent of the work complete.

Already, more than 3,000 seats had been installed in the terraces with changing rooms and floodlights fitted.

Ragos said that the Ann Kananu-led administration has failed to compel the contractor to return to site even after a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta in February.

Area MCA Francis Otieno supported the move by the residents. He wondered why the EACC had taken too long to resolve the stand off.

Otieno said he is yet to get a response from the county government months after requesting for a statement at the county assembly.

“EACC has been investigating the matter for years now with no report forthcoming. The Dandora community has now decided to start using the stadium from Saturday,” he said.