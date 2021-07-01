VIP stands at Dandora Stadium in this photo taken on May 23, 2020.
Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Left with no option, Dandora residents plan to use stadium

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Steve Ragos, a member of the stadium’s committee, said they are tired of waiting for City Hall to complete the final phase of construction.
  • They are now planning to start using the venue from Saturday.

Dandora residents have vowed to start using the Dandora Stadium, protesting delays in completing the Sh350 million project.

