Leave Kasarani bubble at your own peril, Team Kenya warned

Team Kenya for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Team Kenya for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics poses for photos at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • General Team Manager, Barnaba Korir disclosed that all those who have been picked including the athletics team that was shortlisted on Saturday must have reported for bubble camp by Thursday
  • Korir said that among the requirements needed by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the Tokyo Olympic Games is for the team to have been in bubble camp for at least two weeks
  • The teams will reside in their respective camps up until they start leaving for Kurume City, with the first batch scheduled to leave on July 8

Team Kenya members for Tokyo Olympic Games will not be allowed to compete outside the country without the approval from the Ministry of Sports or Olympics Kenya.

