Laikipia Queens win Chief of Defence Forces Bora Cup

Laikipia Air Base Queens are the winners of the inaugural Chief of Defence Forces Women Bora Cup.

This is after they on Friday beat Kahawa Queens 3-2 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in a closely contested final staged at the 81 Tank Battalion Sports Complex, Lanet.

A total of 32 women football teams drawn from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), which included Kenya Women’s Premier League side Ulinzi Starlets, took part in the tournament whose aim was to identify and promote talents within the military.

In the tough final, which was attended by tens of guests and fans including Defence Forces Football Association Chairman Brigadier Jeremiah Maroko, Laikipia struck first in the opening minutes of the match through Gladys Wangeci.

But Kahawa fought back deep into the second half, getting the equaliser through Esther Muiruri, setting stage for a deadlocked extra time.

The Navy Mtongwe team, who had lost to Kahawa in the semis, finished third.

During the tournament’s closing ceremony, Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi said in a speech, read on his behalf by Brigadier Maroko, that sports is key in enhancing cohesion among the KDF personnel.

He added that such tournaments are important in promoting "esprit de corps" while also providing an avenue for preparing soldiers physically to undertake military tasks as part of mission readiness and evaluation due to the changing operation environment.