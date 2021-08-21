Laikipia Queens win Chief of Defence Forces Bora Cup

Laikipia Queens

LAB Base Commander Brigadier Ben Waliaula (left) hands over the winning trophy to Bora Cup tournament winners Laikipia Queens at the 81 Tank Battalion Sports Complex, Lanet on August 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This is after they on Friday beat Kahawa Queens 3-2 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in a closely contested final staged at the 81 Tank Battalion Sports Complex, Lanet.

Laikipia Air Base Queens are the winners of the inaugural Chief of Defence Forces Women Bora Cup.

