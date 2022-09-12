Laikipia Governor's Cup returns after six-year break

Laikipia County Governor’s Cup is back after a six-year hiatus.

The football league is expected to kick off next month on dates to be announced later in the month, according to Laikipia Deputy Governor Reuben Kamuri.

Speaking at the governor’s office in Nanyuki during a courtesy call by a Nation Media Group delegation led by Head of External Affairs and Marketing Clifford Machoka, Kamuri termed sports as one of the platforms of nurturing talent and giving exposure to young people.

“The Governor’s Cup is a good platform to engage youth in a constructive way, boosting sports as well as identifying and nurturing talents across the county,” said Kamuri.

He pointed out that the Governor’s Cup league is not just about sporting and competition but also an excellent tool of promoting cohesion and peace among the communities in the county.

“At the end, we will be engaging other established teams from various institutions with a hope of giving exposure and opportunities to our top seeds,” said Kamuri.

At the same time, Kamuri said that the county team participated in the last Kenya Inter-Youth Sports Association Games where a number of players were spotted by major clubs and absorbed.

He said that the county sports department will identify 15 teams from all the wards who will complete in the Governor’s Cup to produce three teams that will battle it out for the county crown.

The three-month league will involve six teams from Laikipia West, five from Laikipia East and four from Laikipia North.

Kamuri said that the league will cost between Sh7 million to Sh10 million as he appealed to partners to come on board.

Machoka pledged support through coverage of the event and also participation.

“We are going to ensure we support the event not only through coverage but also in a material way that is either in kind or whatever is available,” he said.

Machoka termed the competition as one to be emulated by the rest of the county governments as he urged the Laikipia leadership to push the agenda in the Council of Governors table in a bid for sustainability.

“This is a prudent way of ensuring that the youth are engaged throughout and a channel through which their agendas can conveyed to the government,” said Machoka.

Nation Media Group was in the region for the fifth leg of the Nation Classic Golf Series that took place at Nanyuki Sports Club.

Nanyuki golf course hosted a record 163 golfers from Meru, Nairobi, Kiambu and Nyeri.