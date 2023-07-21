Kwanthanze, Machakos School chase titles in Eastern region games

Hosts Machakos School on Friday floored Simisi Secondary School of Kitui County 4-0 in a boys' football match as it intensified its campaign to lift this year's regional trophy in the Eastern Region Secondary Schools Sports Association Term Two Games.

The win sealed their place in Saturday’s semi-final with the final to be played in the afternoon as the event comes to an end.

John Chunny registered the opener barely four minutes into the match before Teddy Omollo added a second 10 minutes later, sending the hundreds of spectators into celebrations.

The second half was equally fruitful for Machakos School who made good use of home advantage. Isack Nyamboke and Chunny added two more goals for Machakos School to seal the win.

Machakos School started its campaign by beating Kajiampau Boys High School of Tharaka Nithi County 4-0 on Thursday.

“You have not yet seen our best display yet. We are assuring our fans that we are poised to lift this year’s Eastern football trophy. We have assessed the other teams and they cannot match our standards,” Machakos School football coach Daniel Munyasya told Nation Sport.

Matiliku Boys High School from Makueni County punished Kajiampau Secondary Schools 9-0 to bounce back to winning ways following a 3-2 loss against Simisi School on Thursday.

The second day also saw netball title holders Syumile Secondary School of Makueni County keep their title hopes alive as they thrashed Ngondi Girls High School of Tharaka Nithi County 81-07 to secure a place in the semi finals.

Earlier in the day, Syumile embarrassed Moi Girls High School from Marsabit 107-0. Syumile coach Dennis Mbiti attributed the resounding victory to intense training and discipline among the players.

"We are more than confident that we shall eventually represent the Eastern region in the nationals set for next month in Kakamega County," he told Nation Sport in an interview.

Volleyball queens Kwanthanze Girls Secondary School from Machakos County comfortably sailed to the semis by beating Ilika Girls of Kitui County 3-0 in their second match. Earlier, Kwanthanze floored Iruma Girls High School 3-0 in their opener.

The semi-finals and finals are scheduled for Saturday.