Kwanthanze, Cheptil to fly Kenyan flag in Africa Schools Championship

Federation of East and Central Africa Secondary Schools Games volleyball champions Kwanthanze Secondary School will jet out of the country on Saturday at 5pm for the first edition of the Africa Schools Championship in Morocco.

Kwanthanze will be in the company of Cheptil Boys Secondary School who also emerged winners during the FEASSSA Games that were held last year in Arusha,Tanzania.

Kwanthanze dismissed compatriots Kesogon 3-0, while Cheptil defeated Standard High School of Uganda 3-1 in the finals.

Cheptil were scheduled to leave for Nairobi on Friday at 10pm. The school is in Mosop Constituency, Nandi County.

The competition is set for February 26 to March 3 in Casablanca.

The championship will bring together winners from School Games in various disciplines a cross Africa.

The team will use Qatar Airways to Doha before they connect to Casablanca.

Speaking on Friday after their final training session at the Moi International Sport Centre , Kasarani Indoor Arena, Nairobi, coach Justine Kigwari of Kwanthanze was optimistic the team will leave a mark in the event.

“This is our first time and for every team that will be participating in the event and so there is no pressure but we want our presence to be felt. We are yet to know who we will compete against but we are targeting a podium finish,” said Kigwari.

“I want to thank Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti and Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) for supporting us. We are indebted to them and we hope to perform well and make them proud,” he added.

Wavinya facilitated the team with air tickets and visas, while KAS kitted the team as well as providing accommodation for the players at their facilities and availing the Kasarani Indoor Arena facility for residential training for a week.

The team has had friendly matches against KCB Women’s Volleyball Team and Vihiga County.

“We lost against KCB (3-1) on Thursday and won against Vihiga (3-0) on Friday. This is a fair performance bearing in mind that they are clubs that participate in the National League. The two friendly matches have helped us improve on our blocks and attacks,”said Kigwari.

Those who have made the cut are captain Daisy Chepleting, Sheila Khasaindi, Elizabeth Ekisa, Silvia Lochilia, Frida Mwita, Malyne Tata, Mercyline Wabwile, Josephine Kataa, Linah Achieng, Faith Cheptoo, Diana Mukoto and Brigit Mwende.