KUSA Games: JKUAT keep roll ball title

Kenya University Sports Association (KUSA) Roll Ball champions JKUAT Hunters Sunday beat their arch-rivals Kenyatta Snipers 4-0 to retain their title in an entertaining fast paced match at Meru University.

The team under national coach Steve Babu displayed great resilience, playing the last five minutes with four players after Moses Barasa was given his marching orders for a third bookable offence.

The Juja side scored through Bonventure Ochieng, Griffins Elegwa, Antony Mwangi and Chris Mageto in a repeat of last year’s final.

Babu said he had a premonition that they could be forced to play with fewer players and prepared for it.

"I have always planned ahead and prepared the players psychologically to handle the match if we got a red card,” he explained.

Their female counterparts, JKUAT Panthers however failed to replicate their performance after falling 2-0 to Kenyatta snippets in a thrilling match played under scorching afternoon sun.

Forwards Sirlyn Vonnah and Loice Githinji scored two quick goals within the first two minutes of the game to inflict the Panthers' first loss and dethrone them.

Kenyatta Snippets coach Allan Ezekiah basked in the glory of wrestling the trophy from Babu, but revealed that he had used tips from his rival to upstage him.

“He is my mentor and we usually meet during matches. After he won, I asked him what he does for his team to win and he gave me tips. As you know he is the national coach, I tell him that if we have better players they have an opportunity to make the national team,” he said.

However, Babu explained that most of his players, some in the national team, could not play in KUSA games since they had either attained 25 years, or had graduated.

He revealed that they were currently rebuilding the institution’s team and vowed to upstage his protégé next year.

The coach said JKUAT Hunters were now focused on winning their fourth national league cup after securing the 2019, 2020 and 2022 titles.

Egerton Wasps

Elsewhere, Egerton Wasps staged a hard fought comeback to snatch a 14-12 win against hosts Meru Wardogs in the rugby 7s playoffs.

Meru, who had lost 12-0 to Egerton during the preliminaries, rallied to a comfortable 14-5 lead, before Nakuru side turned the tide on their opponents to shock them with a converted try in sudden death.

Fast forward Geroge Owino outpaced his markers to touch down, with Kenya under-20's Philip Okeyo calmly converting moments before the referee blew the whistle to break the hosts’ hearts.

Egerton had earlier made an incredible comebacktrailing 14-0 in their semifinal match against TUM, to stun the Coastal side 19-14.