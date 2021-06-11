KTTA rolls out schools scholarship program

Andrew Mudibo

Kenya Table Tennis Association President Andrew Mudibo. KTTA has rolled out a partnership program for talented players in both primary and secondary schools.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The partnership is an extension of the ‘Tucheze Tebo’ initiative that was started by the association in 2017, which aims at identifying talented players in primary and high school
  • St. Monica Girls and St. Joseph Boys High Schools in Kitale have over the years served as the backbone for KTTA in the western region of the country
  • KTTA is targeting to have one primary school and two high schools to be included in the program in each of the 47 counties

Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) has rolled out a partnership program for talented players in both primary and secondary schools.

Related

More from Sports

  1. Underdogs dare Gor, Leopards in FKF Cup semis

  2. Rugby legend Benjamin Ayimba laid to rest

  3. AK hold anti-doping seminar in Eldoret

  4. Suns rout Nuggets as Sixers roll over Hawks

  5. 'Life goes on, it's just tennis,' says Nadal after French Open reign ends

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.