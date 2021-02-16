KSSSA wants May resumption for school games

Ofafa Jericho's Calvins Were (right) attempts to stop Charles Odhiambo of Dagoretti High School during their Schools Games rugby match at Upper Hill High School on March 13, 2020.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Orero however said the decision as to what stage the championships will start from and the format to be used will be discussed during the next retreat in March.
  • If the games do resume in May, they will lock out Form Four students, who shall have already completed their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination, which start on March 26.

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Assosciation (KSSSA) wants school games to resume in May, Nation Sport understands.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.