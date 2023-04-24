KSSSA officials happy with return of championships

Organisers of this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One National Games have expressed their delight at the full resumption of the championships.

The games were suspended in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and only resumed partially in July and August. KSSSA officials believe the full resumption will be beneficial for the participating teams as well as scouts.

“This is the first time after Covid-19 that we have gone back to our normal schedule and we are expecting good representation where schools will be showcasing their talents fully. Many schools are coming into the competition to do well and it shall be a competitive affair,” said KSSSA Secretary-General David Ngugi.

He added that venues are in good condition and teams will have no problem in adapting to them during the five-day competition.

“KSSSA games are the best platform for the students because we have seen stars emerge from here and they have gone ahead to shine at the national and also international stage. These athletes have always gone through our systems and seeing them winning at the international level has always motivated the upcoming talents,” added Ngugi.

The games have attracted more than 2,000 competitors from eight regions. The opening ceremony will start at 9am at Hill School before action commences.

KSSSA chairman Kipchumba Maiyo on his part said that many schools are coming into the championships with confidence after missing out for the last three years.

“The teams are quite prepared and you will see good competitions because after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. There is a lot of energy and Kenya will bring back home a number of trophies at the East Africa Games in August,” said Maiyo.

In some of Tuesday’s matches, boys’ hockey champions St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale open their title defence against Meru School in pool “A”, while returnees Maseno School clash with Nairobi School in the other group tie.