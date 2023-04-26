KSSSA, Brookside Dairy announce Sh14.5 million sponsorship

The Secondary Schools Term One National Games on Wednesday received a major boost after milk processor Brookside Dairy announced a Sh14.5 million title sponsorship deal for the championship.

The announcement marks a return for the company, which has sponsored the annual event for the last 12 years, apart from 2020 to 2022 when the games were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The competition resumed partially last year with athletics and a few disciplines in July and August.

This year, the games have made a full resumption with the Term One Games in April and Term Two Championships set for August.

Brookside Dairy said they would continue to support the games as part of their sports and health pillars of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

"We are glad to return to the games after the disruption by the Covid pandemic. As sole sponsors, we have put in Sh14.5 million this year to kit all the players at the games," Wilson Okong'o, Brookside's Corporate Communications manager said on the sidelines of the event in Eldoret on Wednesday.

"We shall continue to support initiatives that enable our youth to discover and nurture their sporting talent," Okong'o added. As part of the deal, all teams will be kitted by the company.

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) Secretary General David Ngugi lauded Brookside for their continued sponsorship.

“The country’s top sporting players were discovered at these games and we thank the sponsors for continuing to stand with us as we nurture future talents,” Ngugi said.

“This is the first time after Covid-19 that we have gone back to our normal schedule and we are expecting good representation where schools will be showcasing their talents fully. Many schools are coming into the competition to do well and it shall be a competitive affair,” added Ngugi.

The games, which have attracted more than 2,000 competitors from eight regions, include rugby 15, basketball, hockey, handball, athletics, swimming and cross country.

Finalists in all the disciplines will qualify for the East Africa Secondary School Games set for Huye, Rwanda in August.

KSSSA chairman Kipchumba Maiyo also called on more sponsors to come on board.