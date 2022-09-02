Koyonzo are Western rugby champs, Butula runners-up

Koyonzo High School were on Friday crowned sevens rugby champions at the Western Region Secondary School Games at St Peter’s Boys High School, Mumias, in Kakamega County.

Brian Kiptanui, who is the team’s captain, led his charges past Busia’s Butula High School 26-05 in a one-sided match as both teams qualified to play at the national games next week in Nakuru County.

Kiptanui converted Jackson Siketa’s first try for a 7-0 lead in the first minute before touching down for a converted try for a 14-0 lead. Victor Wawire touched down again but Kiptanui missed the conversion as the winners led 19-0 at the break.

Upon resumption, Brandon Mulefu scored the fourth try of the match before converting for a 26-0 lead but Butula took advantage of numbers when James Asanga was sent to the sin-bin for Collins Omwodo to score with Rayvon Ambale missing the conversion for the losers.

Koyonzo coach Oscar Okoran was happy with their performance ahead of the nationals. “We played well in all the matches despite minor injuries. We had prepared to lift the title and our target is to go all the way to the East Africa Games and also be the winners,” said Okoran.

Captain Kiptanui said they did not want to relax and will be studying the pooling at the nationals to plan their play.

“It will be tight at the nationals but we are well prepared and our target is to emerge the winners and proceed to the next level. We shall be meeting with tough teams but we are going to finalize our preparations ahead of the matches in Nakuru,” said Kiptanui.

In boys’ volleyball first semi-final, Namwela High School from Bungoma County beat Butula High School from Busia 3-1 (25-22, 15-25, 16-25, 13-25).

The second semi-final was a tight match between St Joseph’s Indagalasia Mixed Secondary School from Kakamega County and Malava Boys High School that ended in 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-14, 28-26) in favour of Indagalasia.

Indagalasia face Namwela in Saturday’s final.

Indagalasia captain Laister Mudibo said: “It was tight and we are glad we have reached the final. Our target is to bag the title and proceed to the nationals where we expect other strong teams like Cheptil High School. Our target is to proceed into the East Africa Games in Arusha."

In girls’ volleyball, Kakamega’s Mwitoti High School face county mates Butere Girls High School in the final on Saturday.

Mwitoti beat multiple national champions Lugulu Girls High School from Bungoma County 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-18) while Butere defeated Busibi High School in straight sets (25-07, 25-12, 25-08).

Western results:

Sevens rugby:

Koyonzo High School 26-05 Butula High School (Final);

Girls’ volleyball:

Butere High School 3-0 Busibi High School (25-07, 25-12, 25-08);

Mwitoti High School 3-0 Lugulu Girls High School (25-18, 25-17, 25-18)

Boys’ volleyball:

Indagalasia Secondary 3-1 Malava Boys (22-25, 25-18, 25-14, 28-26);