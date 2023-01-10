Korogocho, Kariobangi residents receive food during clean-up drive

Public and private sector players have been urged to support resilience-building initiatives among slum residents in Kenya.

The officials say poverty has exposed economic inequalities in urban slums amid the rising cost of living. The concerns were raised during a clean-up exercise organized by sports betting firm 22Bet in Nairobi’s Korogocho and Kariobangi slums.

Led by the company’s CEO Chief Operating Officer Felix Mulandi, the firm’s staff distributed food items and water tanks to the two city slums residents.

“We are here to interact with the residents who are also our customers because we value community service,” said Mr Mulandi on Saturday.

“We know that the cost of living has risen and many families cannot afford food and other basic commodities, that’s why we are here to donate food,” he added.

Ms Janet Akinyi, a resident of Kariobangi, said the cost of living had risen in the past year since the cost of a 2kg maize flour rose to Sh230.