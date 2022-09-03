Kobala, Kisumu Day sweep football titles in Nyanza

Kobala Secondary School Saturday were crowned girls' football champion as Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Term Two games ended on Saturday.

Kobala staged a brave fight to beat national defending champions Nyakach High School 1-0 in an entertaining match at Asumbi Teachers Training College in Homa Bay County.

Coached by experienced tactician Benard Akeyo, Kobala had beaten Jera High School 1-0 while Nyakach trounced Gekomoni High School 3-0 in the semi-finals.

Kobala had failed to win the regional title in eight years out of 12 which they had reached final. The last time the Homa Bay-based school won the regional title was in 2018.

In the final, Lizy Ogembo scored the winner in second half in a match attended by dozens of students and teachers who flocked the venue to cheer the two sides.

"I thank God for the win. I dedicate this victory to my players who followed my instructions throughout the 90 minutes," said Kobala coach Benard Akeyo.

Nyakach failed to win in three disciplines where they qualified for the finals. The other two were volleyball and netball.

Drama marred the boys' football matches with organisers forced to move the second semi-final between Agoro Sare High School and Kanga Secondary School from Asumbi Teachers Training College to Kisii High School due to tension among fans.

Rogue fans forced the centre referee to stop the match at half-time before it was moved to Kisii High School where the second half was played.

At the time the match was stopped, the two sides were level 1-1 but Agoro Sare scored the winner at the new venue to storm the final.

The first semi-final between Kisumu Day Secondary School and Gesabakwa Secondary School was played at Asumbi ground where Kisumu Day won 3-2 to proceed to the final.

Due to tension observed at Asumbi, the final between Kisumu Day and Agoro Sare was played at Kisii High School.

Kisumu Day beat determined Agoro Sare 2-0 to defend the trophy which they won in 2019 at Homa Bay Boys High School.

Dancan Omala scored the two goals to ensure the Kisumu County based school clinched the title.

"I trained my players on how to convert scoring opportunities we missed during the preliminaries something that worked," said Kisumu Day coach Andrew Aroka after the match.

Kisumu Day went on to win boys' hockey beating Ringa by a solitary goal.

Thok Bal Pal of Onjiko High School in boys' basketball final match against Agoro Sare during Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Term Two games at Asumbi Teachers Training College in Homa bay County on September 03, 2022.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

In boys' basketball, Onjiko High School were in fine form to take home the tittle after they beat defending champions Agoro Sare 82-51 in a thrilling final.

Nyamira Secondary School defended girls' hockey title following a 2-1 win over Sinyolo High School.

The finals were graced by education officials and principals from the region. Among the principals who were in attendance are Agoro's Joseph Momanyi and Albert Ombiro from Gekano High School.

Collated results

Girls' handball

Kakrao 28 Miranga 18

Boys' handball

Manyatta 30 Rangala 26

Boys' football

Kisumu Day 2 Agoro Sare 0

Girls' football

Kobala 1 Nyakach 0

Boys' Hockey

Kisumu Day 1 Ringa 0

Girls' hockey

Sinyolo 1 Nyamira 2

Boys' basketball

Onjiko 82 Agoro 51

Girls' basketball

Ototo 68 Barchando 35

Boys' volleyball

St Joseph's Kisumu 3 Sagegi 1

Girls' volleyball

Nyakongo 3 Nyakach 1

Girls' netball