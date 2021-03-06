Kisumu’s Victoria Club to take on big boys of chess

 A chess session at the Victoria Chess Club in Kisumu.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Nation Reporter

What you need to know:

  • With 15 trainers on their payroll, the club run by Andrew Owili is quickly becoming popular with students from the leading learning institutions in Kisumu.

Kisumu-based Victoria Chess Club is determined to break Nairobi's dominance in the sport as it seeks to become the premier chess academy in western Kenya.

