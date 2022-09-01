Kisumu Day stun Barding in opening football game

Nyanza secondary schools football champions Kisumu Day High School Thursday shocked their rivals Barding High School beating them 3-1 as the championships kicked off at Asumbi Teachers Training College in Homa Bay.

The two sides renewed their rivalry in a tense opening match officiated by Kenya Premier League (KPL) referee Simon Ongaga. It was a replica of 2019 regional final where Barding beat Kisumu Day 2-0, a result that was later overturned by the court.

Following the court ruling, Barding was stripped the victory and Kisumu Day named champions.

Laureen Auma (front) of Nyamira Girls in action against Ledisha Onsonho of Amaiko High School in a hockey match during the Nyanza Region Secondary School Games held at Asumbi Teachers Training College in Homabay on September 1, 2022. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

In the Thursday match, Brian Otieno opened the scoring for the victors in the 19th minute before Dancan Omala added the second five minutes later.

Davis Otieno replied for Barding in the 32nd minute a result that the two sides maintained to half-time break. Desmond Odhiambo scored the winner for Kisumu Day in the 75th minute.

“It’s a good start but my players must improve on utilising scoring opportunities,” said Kisumu Day coach Andrew Aroka after the match.

His Barding counterpart Wellington Moruai remained confident that his team will proceed to the semi-final despite the loss.

Nyanza results at a glance:

Boys’ football:

Kisumu Day 3 Barding 1; Agoro Sare 1 Gesabakwa 0;

Girls’ football:

Kobala 2 Kerongorori 0; Nyakach 1 Jera 0;

Girls’ basketball:

Ototo 69 Barchando 25; Sengera 56 Ekenyoro 15;

Boys’ hockey:

Kisumu Day 2 Agoro Sare 0;

Girls’ hockey:

Nyamira 11 Amaiko 0;

Boys’ handball:

Maseno 29 Ndonyo 28;

Girls’ handball:

Masosa 14 Miranga 29;