Kisii, Laikipia counties start brightly in tug-of-war title defence

Defending champions in tug-of-war, Kisii women and Laikipia men opened their title defence by easily seeing off Meru and Embu’ respectively, to bag three crucial points as the 8th edition of the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) games kicked off Monday at Embu Stadium.

The event’s curtain raiser was a football match as Embu County settled for a 1-1 draw against Nyandarua in a highly entertaining match that was played for only 30 minutes.

The matches were watched by hundreds of fans, among them Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, Council of Governor’s chairman Martin Wambora and his Nyandarua counterpart Francis Kimemia.

Kicosca chairman Peter Ogalo and Kimemia regretted that 25 counties could not send teams to the event due to budgetary constraints, and called for increased funding.

Other teams participating in the event are County Pension Fund, Lapfund and the ministry of devolution.

Kimemia said sports, culture together with science and technology had the potential of growing counties revenue and challenged his colleagues to prioritize the sectors.

The chairman of Mt Kenya economic bloc cited USA which derived about 30 per cent of its economy from arts and science said Kenya had not yet exploited its potential in sports and arts.

Ogalo revealed that they were about to skip this year’s edition of Kicosca since no county was willing to stage it due to lack of funds, until Wambora volunteered to host it.

“This act of patriotism helped salvage the games since it was very difficult getting a host due to the many challenges our counties have faced in the last two years.

“It is our appeal to all counties to take Kicosca as a priority and fund its activities fairly just like other county programmes,” he said.

The annual event was not held in 2020 and was twice postponed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with many counties diverting money set aside for sending players to Kocosca, to other projects.

Ogalo said the one week event will be used to select a team to EALASCA which will be held mid December 2022 in Uasin Gishu county.

Keter said the government was keen on improving sports in the county by building stadiums around the country.