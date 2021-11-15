Kisii, Laikipia counties start brightly in tug-of-war title defence

Kisii women’s tug-of-war team celebrates after beating Meru during the start of the 8th edition of the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) at Embu Stadium on November 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • Keter said the government was keen on improving sports in the county by building stadiums around the country.
  • Teams will compete in football, handball, darts, volleyball, tug-of-war, athletics, netball, athletics, basketball, draught, ajua, scrabble, chess and cultural dances.

Defending champions in tug-of-war, Kisii women and Laikipia men opened their title defence by easily seeing off Meru and Embu’ respectively, to bag three crucial points as the 8th edition of the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) games kicked off Monday at Embu Stadium.

