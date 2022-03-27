Kiprop, Kipruto eye 2024 Paralympic Games

Kenyan para-athletes Rodgers Kiprop and Felix Kipruto have set their sights on the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Kiprop and Kipruto were among Kenya’s medalists in the 2022 World Para Athletics Grand Prix held from March 21 to 25 at Dubai Club for People of Determination.

Kenya, with a contingent of 36 athletes (including nine guides), finished seventh with 16 medals (five gold, six silver and five bronze).

Thirty-three countries took part in the competition, with Colombia finishing top on 24 medals (12 gold, seven silver and five bronze).

“My target is to set a new record in the two races (men’s T11 5000 metres and 1500m)… I believe I can still do wonders in the coming races,” said Kiprop, who scooped gold and silver medals in men’s T11 5000m and 1500m respectively in Dubai.

He was among the athletes who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan, where Kenya only managed a bronze, thanks to Nancy Chelangat in the women’s T11 1500m.

Kipruto settled for bronze in the in men’s T46 1500m.

“A bronze medal is not a good performance because I won gold in the last edition of the event. With hard work I know I will improve. My target is to improve on my time and qualify for the coming Paralympic Games.”

Chelangat, Mary Waithera, Wilson Bii and Wesley Kimeli Sang were Kenya’s other gold medalists in Dubai.

Chelangat bagged a double by scooping gold and silver in the women’s T11 400m and 1500m respectively.

Waithera and Kimeli triumphed in the women’s T11 1500m and men’s T46 1500m respectively.

Veteran Bii won gold and silver medals in the men’s T11 1500m and 5000m respectively.

Kenya's other silver medals in Dubai were James Mangerere (F57 Javelin), John Lokedi (T13 5000m and 1500m and Brian Esogon (T12 Long Jump).