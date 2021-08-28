Kicosca organisers keep fingers crossed

With barely 35 days to this year's Kenya Inter-Counties Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) games, National Governing Council Secretary General Kabiri Muraya says they are pulling all stops to ensure a successful event.

The much-awaited competition will take place in Embu County from October 3 to 10. A total of 35 counties have since confirmed their attendance for this year's event.

Tharaka Nithi was the last county to confirm participation and will be taking part in the tournament for the first time.

The championships were not held last year because of Covid-19 pandemic after the government suspended all sporting activities in a move to curb the spread of the virus.

Kericho governor Paul Chepkwony will hand over the Kicosca ceremonial chain and peace torch to incoming patron Embu governor Martin Wambora who is also the chairman of Council of Governors on Wednesday. Kericho hosted the seventh edition of the games in 2019.

Teams in different disciplines from County Assemblies, Executives, the Senate, Ministries of Culture and Sports and Devolution and Local Authorities Pension Fund (LAPFUND) will square out in the eighth edition of the championship.

They will be battling for a ticket to East Africa Local Authorities Cultural Association (EALASCA) games. Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Rwanda have already confirmed participation in the tournament scheduled for December in Uasin Gishu county.

Muraya confirmed Thursday that teams will compete in all the 21 disciplines in more than 16 venues. However, it's not clear whether fans will be allowed in the venues.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure we host the best games since the start of devolution despite challenges posed by Covid-19. I am glad that the championship keeps on improving every year,” he said while appreciating government for allowing the event to take place.

In 2018, Kisii County was feted for organising the best games in the country since its introduction eight years ago.

The Kicosca National Governing Council voted the sixth edition of the games as the best in terms of organisation, venues and infrastructure.

“From hosting major events in the past, we have learnt the value of attention to detail, advance planning, working in sub committees and involvement of all government departments is paramount,” added Muraya.

The organising committee had earlier considered reducing the disciplines due to Covid-19 protocols.

Among the disciplines are golf, handball, chess, scrabble, football, volleyball, basketball, netball, athletics and tug of war.

Other competitions that will take place in the week-long championships include pool, darts, badminton, table tennis, cultural dance, choir and ajua.