Kicks, skills as Mombasa Open International starts

The 11th edition of the Mombasa Open International Tong-IL Moo-Do Championship got underway on Sunday night at the Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa County.

The two-day competition was originally planned to begin on Friday and run through Sunday, but the tournament was delayed by two days due to financial difficulties.

Despite the setback, the event got underway to an exciting start after the government released funds, with participants showcasing their martial arts talents from all over the world. Competitors range from the ages of eight to 55 years old.

The total number of invited teams is 42. The Philippines, Thailand, Paraguay, Korea, India, Japan, Zimbabwe, and DRC in Mombasa were among the first nations to arrive.

Last year, Kenya emerged as the overall winners in the medal tally, with an impressive total of 181 medals comprising 46 gold, 54 silver, and 85 bronze

International Federation of Tong Il Moo Do president, Takamitsu Hoshiku, commended the efforts of African players in the development of the game on the continent, stating that African players have shown a remarkable ability to quickly grasp and learn various techniques in the sport.

"African players are good at kicking and punching, and now they are learning very quickly other techniques such as arm spins. I am very impressed with them. They can use those techniques to defend themselves and I am very happy that they are improving each day," said Hoshiku.

Kenya's team Jasiri are favourites to retain their crown after winning the last 10 editions.

"The recent visit of President Hoshiku has been a significant and enlightening experience for us. As the president of Tong Il Moo Do in Kenya, I express my deepest gratitude to President Hoshiku for gracing us with his presence over the past two weeks. His visit has been instrumental in imparting valuable knowledge and insights to our community.