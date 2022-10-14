KHF names U20, U18 coaches for Zone Five tourney

Former Kenyan international Brian Mathews and National Cereals and Produce Board player Theodosia Sangoro have been named the Under-20 men's national team coaches for the upcoming International Handball Federation (IHF) Trophy Africa Zone Five.

The event that will also feature Under-18 boys is set for October 24-30 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, Langa'ta in Nairobi.

The duo takes over from Peter Mwathi and Jack Ochieng, who guided the U-20 team to win the title in 2018 in Uganda after defeating Ethiopia 22-17 in the final.

At the same time, Gerald Abunde and Andrew Owino have retained their positions as the U-18 tacticians.

Abunde has coached Mbooni Secondary School in the past while Owino is attached to Manyatta Secondary School who finished fourth at the National School Games last month in Nakuru.

"It feels good that once again I have been entrusted with the U-18 team and I'm humbled. However, it’s unfortunate that we haven't started training as schools are yet to release players due to tight learning programmes," Abunde said.

"I'm hopeful that we will hit the road running next week. Time is not on our side but luckily we picked majority of players from schools that did well at the nationals and some are also drawn from schools that participated in the regionals as well as universities."

The players are drawn from Kimilili Secondary School, Mbooni, Kamito Secondary School and Manyatta as well as Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) and Kenyatta University.

KHF Fixture Secretary Charles Omondi said that the U-20 team had started training at the Kaloleni grounds on Thursday although the turnout was low.

Kenya will compete in the Under-18 and Under-20 men’s events alongside Ethiopia, Uganda, Somalia, Burundi, Sudan, Tanzania, Eritrea and Djibouti.

The top nations in each category will represent Zone Five at the Continental Phase of the IHF Trophy for Africa that will act as a qualifier for the World Cup scheduled for December 12-18 at a yet-to-be-named venue.

Kenya are the defending champions in the U-20 category while they placed fourth in the U18 behind Ethiopia, Uganda and eventual winners Rwanda.