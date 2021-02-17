Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Kericho Green Stadium: Upgraded facility leading the way in development of talents

By  Vitalis Kimutai

  • The stadium is currently home to FKF-PL side Zoo FC while Ulinzi Stars have also applied to have their home matches staged at the facility as their Afraha Stadium backyard undergoes a facelift.
  • Some 58 female referees are taking part in the training as the gender gap in football officiating closes.

The installation of a tartan track at Kericho Green Stadium last year marked a turnaround in the push to have counties invest more in nurturing sports talents among the youth in the country.

