Kenyans win big in Chess Olympiad second round

Kenya Saturday made amends for their poor start of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai City, India with resounding victories in both open and women’s sections.

The East Africans, however, were on top of their game in round two matches, the national women’s team beating Cameroon 4-0. Their male counterparts thumped Bhutan by the same margin.

The round two victories did not come as a surprise for Kenya since both Cameroon and Bhutan are seeded below them.

In the women's category, Kenya sits 99th in the global ranking while Cameroon is placed 140th. In the open section, Kenya is ranked 135.

Technical University of Kenya student Cynthia Awino, who is debuting at the Olympiad made it two wins in two matches when she beat Carole Danwe Maissiri.

Awino was the only winner for Kenya in their opening clash against Romania.

Kenya’s female chess top player Sasha Mongeli outwitted Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Sylvanie Magne Koukam. Debutants Jully Mutisya and Glenda Madelta were too smart for Njock Wilhema Richelle and Fouda Omgba respectively.

Kenya now ties at 47th with 15 other countries in the women’s section which has 162 countries competing.

In the opening section, Ben Nguku, Githinji Hinga and Martin Njoroge all made amends for their loss in the first round, beating Bhutan’s Suk Raj, M Lhundrup, Ugyen Wangchuk respectively.

Teenage sensation Robert Mcligeyo beat Kelzang Tshering to be Kenya’s other winner in the match. Mcligeyo replaced Isaack Mukoko who was part of the Kenyan side that lost to Chile in the opening round.

After the two rounds, Kenya was placed 91st with 30 other countries. A total of 163 countries are competing in the open section.