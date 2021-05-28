Kenyans bag eight medals in Africa tournament

Kenyan weightlifters continued their impressive run at the 2021 Africa Senior Weightlifting Championships which enter the third day on Saturday at Ruaraka Sports Club in Nairobi.

Kenya bagged eight medals after Winnie Langat claimed two silver medals in the 59 kilogrammes weight category, Janet Oduor collected three silver medals (45kg), while 15-year-old Form One student and 2017 Africa Youth and Junior champion Rachel Achieng’ clinched three bronze medals in the 64kg category on Friday.

“I’m very happy with the performance of our weightlifters today. They had promised me medals early in the morning and they delivered,” said head coach Douglas Locho.

Locho thanked God for the historic performances.

On the first day, Caroline Wangechi claimed three bronze medals in the 55kg category.

Locho is optimistic about Kenya’s chances of being granted at least one ticket to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games which will be held in July and August.

“None of our weightlifters has qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games so far but from this performance, we hope the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) and the Weightlifting Federation of Africa (WFA) as well as Kenya Amateur Weightlifting Association (KAWA) and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya will have a meeting and grant us at least a wildcard,” he said in Ruaraka on Friday.

The championship is featuring 31 men and 20 women.

Kenya has featured in weightlifting at the Olympics six times (1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2012 and 2016).