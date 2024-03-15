Kenyan weightlifters reap big from youth programme

The Kenya Amateur Weightlifting Association (Kawa) is happy their plan to invest in the youth is beginning to bear fruits after two women – Esther Kavesa and Juliana Ongonga – gave Kenya its first medals at the African Games in Accra, Ghana.

On Thursday, Pius Ochieng, the Kawa chairman, told Nation Sport in Nairobi that after the last African Games held in 2019 in Morocco where Kenya had entered a team of eight lifters and failed to win a single medal, the federation went back to the drawing board.

“The first strategy was to come up with a youth development plan which was to take four years,” said Ochieng.

Top weightlifting coach Douglas Locho added that the programme in Pangani, Kitengela, Langata and Thika trained children from eight to 16 years of age.

“It has started paying off. Over the years we've come to realize that kids develop well in weightlifting,” said Locho, while acknowledging that help from the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has also played a crucial role.

“NOC-K came up with an annual youth camp and I’m glad to say Esther (Kavesa) also benefited from the second youth camp,” he said.

Kavesa gave Kenya its first medal on Sunday, bagging two bronze medals in women’s 45 kilogrammes and women’s 45kg snatch.

Ongonga clinched three bronze medals on Wednesday in the women’s 81kg, women’s 81kg clean-jerk and women’s 81kg snatch. Before Accra, the last time Kenya had won medals in weightlifting at the African Games was in 2015 in Brazzaville, with a Mercy Obiero (69kg) bronze.

While analysing the men’s performance in Accra especially that of Joshua Amunga Mboya, who only finished his Form Four last year, Ochieng’ said: “It's just a matter of time before he takes down the Egyptians. I am very confident about this.”

Amunga, 18, younger brother of Kavesa, 22, finished in fifth place in the men’s 61kg category with a lift of 206kg