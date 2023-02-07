Kenyan Tong-IL Moo-Do player Gordon Ochieng dies in road accident

Renown Kenyan Tong-IL Moo-Do player Gordon Ochieng died in a road accident in Bondo, Siaya County on Monday evening.

Kenya Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation president Clarence Ingalwa Mwakio confirmed the news in a press statement.

“It's with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Gordon Ochieng, Gold Medalist at the World Martial Arts Masterships in Korea in 2019 as well as several Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do International Martial Arts Championships.

We have been contacted by his family this morning following his sudden demise that resulted from an accident in Bondo. Let's keep the family in prayers during this difficult moment, as we await further communication," said Mwakio.

Mwakio, who is also the Africa Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation president, said the the national team, Jasiri has lost one of the best players, who gave his all in international competitons.

Jasiri captain Elvis Malipe termed the loss as a huge setback to the sport.

“We’ve lost a good player who fought to make sure the country wins medals," said Malipe.

In the 2019 Chungju World Martial Arts Masterships, Ochieng won gold in the men’s heavyweight Free sparring category.