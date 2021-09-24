Kenyan teams qualify for Deaflympics in Brazil

Cameroon’s Nechi Albert vies for the ball with Mohamed Emad of Egypt

Cameroon’s Nechi Albert (left) vies for the ball with Mohamed Emad of Egypt during their Africa Deaflympics qualifying match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya women's deaf football, and both the men's and women's basketball teams will grace the the 24th edition scheduled for May 1-15, 2022
  • In women's football, Zanzibar and Ghana who had confirmed participation failed to honuor the event while in basketball, Ghana, Mozambique and Rwanda who had also confirmed participation were a no-show
  • Jürgen Endress, the Deaf International Basketball Federation (DIBF) Secretary General who is in Nairobi for the qualifiers decried the absence of the three

Three Kenyan deaf teams have earned direct tickets to the next year's Deaflympics in Caxias Do Sul,in Brazil.

