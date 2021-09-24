Kenyan teams qualify for Deaflympics in Brazil

Three Kenyan deaf teams have earned direct tickets to the next year's Deaflympics in Caxias Do Sul,in Brazil.

Kenya women's deaf football, and both the men's and women's basketball teams will grace the the 24th edition scheduled for May 1-15, 2022.

It was a blessing in disguise for the Kenyan teams after their would be opponents failed to honour the African qualifiers in Nairobi.

In women's football, Zanzibar and Ghana who had confirmed participation failed to honuor the event while in basketball, Ghana, Mozambique and Rwanda who had also confirmed participation were a no-show in the Deaflympics Ball Games qualifiers that end Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Meanwhile, Senegal men's deaf football team Saturday take on Mali in the final.

The winner in the tie will join the three Kenyan teams to represent Africa at the the bonanza.

Egypt men's football team Friday defeated Cameroon 2-0 to finish third.

The North Africans scored through Amir Elshir Beny in the 68th minute and Amir Eldana deep in stoppage time.

Speaking Friday at Kasarani, Technical Director of Football Deaflympics Africa, Panagiotis Kordonouris challenged the continental body to support both men and women football teams to prepare for the event.

"Let all the teams receive equal treatment. Gone are days where the men's team would receive support while their counterparts were overlooked. That said, I'm happy that the event showcased pure talent across Africa and we are indebted to the government of Kenya and the Ministry of Sports at large for organising the event," said Kordonouris.

Jürgen Endress, the Deaf International Basketball Federation (DIBF) Secretary General who is in Nairobi for the qualifiers decried the absence of the three saying:

“Unfortunately, all countries, except Kenya, couldn’t enter teams to the qualifiers and pulled out at the 11th hour for various reasons. I wish to announce that female and male basketball teams from Kenya are automatically qualified for Deaflympics in Brazil next year.”