Kenyan teams post mixed results in IHF Trophy Championship

The junior national teams on Thursday posted mixed results in the ongoing International Handball Federation (IHF) Trophy Africa Zone Five Championship in Nairobi.

The Under-20 team was eliminated from the competition after going down 31-28 to Uganda at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata while their U-18 counterparts beat Ethiopia 46-37 to qualify for the semi-final at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Kenya U-18, who topped Pool “B” unbeaten, will now play second-placed Rwanda who were drawn in Pool “A” in one of the semi-finals.

Burundi, who topped Pool “A”, will line- up against Ethiopia in the other last four clash.

Rwanda had defeated Uganda 49-35 in the earlier match played at the same venue.

Kenya's U-20 coach Brian Mathew remained optimistic the future of the sport in the country is secured.

“We begun the event on a losing note when we lost to Burundi but we regrouped to win against Sudan in the second match. It’s hurting that after we led 16-12 at the breather, we couldn’t hold onto the lead. Inexperience and lack of exposure was evident as we crumbled five minutes to the end of the match,” said Mathew.

“The players showed the willingness to learn and I believe if we keep this team together, we will do better in the future events,” he added.

Kenya U-20 lost 25-28 to Burundi in their Pool “A” opener on Tuesday before they overpowered Sudan 49-15. The loss to Uganda means they'll now play in the classification matches.

Uganda U-20 coach Frank Ssemujju said he changed their system in the second half.

“We engaged top gear in the second half and ensured we played a fast match which worked. Our defence was also intact and I’m happy we won the match. Our focus is on the title as we want to represent our region in the continental event in December,” said Ssemujju.

Against Uganda, Kenya were fast off the blocks with good display and took control of the match early on before the Ugandans could settle.

Kenya would lead 12-10 and 16-12 at the breather thanks to their fast breaks.

On resumption, Kenya held onto the lead but begun to lose ground after 14 minutes of play as Uganda closed the gap to 25-22 as poor ball handling proved costly for the home team.

Kenya held onto to a slim 26-25 lead but Poor ball handling skills returned to haunt the them as Uganda rallied to force a 27-27 and 28-28 tie with five minutes to the end of play.

Uganda then surged ahead 29-28 and never looked back as they won the match 31-28.

Andrew Juma (nine) top-scored for Kenya while Vincent Tibamwenda's eight propelled Uganda to victory.

The top two teams in each category will proceed to the semi-finals to be played on Friday at the same venues.

Kenya were the defending champions in the U-20 category, while they placed fourth in the U-18 event.