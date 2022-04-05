Kenyan teams enter camp ahead of Deaflympics

Team Kenya for the delayed 2021 Deaflympics in Caxias Do Sul in Brasil on Tuesday started preparations for the games planned for May 1 to 15.

This is after they reported to camp on Monday at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

They include the women’s national deaf football team (35), athletics (46), men’s and women’s national deaf basketball and handball sides. The men's and women's handball teams have 25 players each, while the basketball sides have 20 players each.

Related Team Kenya lands in tough Deaflympics group Other Sports

Kenya will also field three golfers and their caddies.

The handball and basketball teams Tuesday kicked off their training at Nyayo National Stadium. Kenya have known their opponents in football and handball.

According to the draw conducted last Wednesday in Switzerland, in men’s handball, Kenya, who are the Africa champions, are in pool A alongside hosts Brazil, world powerhouse Germany, Serbia and Cameroon. Group B comprises Turkey, Denmark, Croatia, Venezuela and Colombia.

In the women’s event, Brazil, Kenya, Turkey, Argentina and Denmark will take part in the round robin event. The women’s football competition has also attracted only five teams namely; Brazil, Kenya, Japan, United States and champions Denmark.

They will also be played in a round robin format. Kenya men’s handball team coach Jack Ochieng said the pool is tough, but exuded confidence that they will perform well.

“It is a tough pool because we will be playing against the top nations in the world. Any team at the Deaflympics is not weak," said Ochieng.

"Because we are number one in Africa, we are sure of beating Cameroon. We will also go hard against Brazil and Serbia so that we proceed to the next stage. Germany is a very tough side."

His women’s counterpart Peter Mwathia said: “It (the fact that the games will be played in a round robin format) is good because we just need to manage two wins to be in the medal bracket. It is something that is possible and we will do our best.”

According to Deaf Football Federation of Kenya president, Stephen Waweru, the women's football team will be reduced to 25.

For basketball, only 12 players from each side will travel to Brazil, while handball will be whittled down to 15 players each.