Kenyan team for World Chess Olympiad selected

  • Chess Kenya president Benard Wanjala, who is hoping to retain his post in the February 13 elections, said that because of a tight budget, they are only sure of taking the top four players in every category. 
  • This he said will change if more funds will be available.

Reigning Kenyan men's chess champion Martin Njoroge made the cut to the national team that will compete in the forthcoming 2022 World Chess Olympiad in Moscow, Russia. 

