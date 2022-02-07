Kenyan team for World Chess Olympiad selected

Reigning Kenyan men's chess champion Martin Njoroge made the cut to the national team that will compete in the forthcoming 2022 World Chess Olympiad in Moscow, Russia.

Having upset big names among them former champion Mehul Gohil in the 2021 edition, focus was on Njoroge, whether he would clinch a ticket to the Olympiad primed for July 26 to August 8.

But the KCB Chess Club player had a slow start in the third and final phase of the qualifiers at KCB Sports Club in Nairobi, putting serious doubt on his chances of finishing among the top five players.

It is the second time the top seed has qualified for the Olympiad ticket, having also made the cut in the 2020 edition that was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Veteran and Candidate Master (CM) Ben Magana finished top in the open section with eight points.

It will be a seventh Olympiad appearance for the Mechanical Engineer having competed in the 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014 and 2018 editions.

Magana was followed closely by KCB’s Ben Nguku (7.5 points), Deadly Bishops’ Githinji Hinga (seven points), while Robert Mcligeyo was fifth with 5.5 points.

A tough battle was witnessed in the ladies sections with two play-offs taking place to find the three players to join Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Joyce Nyaruai and Woman Fide Master (WFM) Sasha Mongeli in the Olympiad list.

While Nyaruai and Mongeli tied on 7.5 points, the former finished top thanks to a superior tie-breaker.

World Women’s Amateur champions Madelta Glenda, Jully Mutisya (Nakuru Chess Club), Albright Nicole and Cythia Awiono (Technical University of Kenya) are the players who needed to be separated through play-offs after tying on 6.5 points with a tie-breaker of 19.

Glenda and Mutisya qualified from the rapid play-offs with 2.5 and 1.5 respectively. With Albright and Awino still tied with one point, they faced off in a blitz playoffs, but still both players tied, forcing the match to be decided in sudden death. It was Awino who had the final laugh.

WCM Lucy Wanjiru did not qualify as she was unwell, thus unavailable for the round five clash against Awino.

Wanjiru ended up finishing 10th with 4.5 points.

Chess Kenya president Benard Wanjala, who is hoping to retain his post in the February 13 elections, said that because of a tight budget, they are only sure of taking the top four players in every category.