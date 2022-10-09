Kenyan team for Special Olympics named

A strong provisional squad of 66 athletes has been selected for next year’s Special Olympic Games in Berlin, Germany.

The Special Olympic Games are scheduled for June 17-25.

The athletes drawn from athletics, badminton, basketball, handball, football, conventional volleyball, beach volleyball and bocce were picked at a two-day trial that ended Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Other athletes were drawn from golf and cycling that had conducted their trials last week at the Karura Forest and the Muthaiga Golf Club.

Special Olympics Kenya Sports Manager Vincent Mungai said preparations will begin in earnest.

“The trials were fair and I must admit that they were competitive. For now the athletes will go back to their respective regions to train under their coaches, but we will keep an eye on their development.

We will give them a training program, but we are planning to have at least one month training camp before the team proceeds to Berlin. We are grateful to the government for the support they have given us," said Mungai.

Rift Valley region reigned supreme in conventional and beach volleyball.

Rift Valley defeated Western 2-1(15-8,10-15,15-11) in conventional before they overwhelmed Eastern 2-0(10-8,10-5) in women's beach volleyball.

In men’s beach volleyball, Mombasa won against Central 2-0(10-4,11-9), while Rift Valley saw off Nyanza 2-0( 10-8, 10-6).

In men’s handball, Nairobi were the winners after seeing off Eastern 20-11 and Mombasa 19-8.

Nairobi also won in men’s basketball after they whitewashed Mombasa

25-8 in a one-sided match.

Daniel Mutuku of Eastern region overpowered Onesmus Munyau and Anthony Nzomo in the 1500m men’s race after crossing the line in a time of 4:12.1.

Munyau of Eastern (4:18.0) and Nzomo of Nairobi( 4:46.7) came second and third respectively.

Irene Ngina won the 1500m race clocking 5:48.3, while Jenniffer Mutuku of Eastern finished second with a time of 6:00.7, as Joyline Chelimo of Rift Valley clocked 6:20.9 to place third.

In the women’s football, Eastern won title after winning all their matches unbeaten with 12 points in the round robin event.

Nyanza, Nairobi and Western regions came in second, third and fourth respectively.

Provisional squad

Bocce

Eugene Ochieng(M)

Vanessa Wanjiru (W)

Athletics 1500/800m race

Irene Ngina

Daniel Mutuku

50m race

Purity Kandie

Willis Odhiambo

Cycling

David Ng’ang’a and Kennedy Tama

Women

Angela Nyambura

Mercy Mutuku

Basketball Mixed

(George Gichuru

Kimanthi Batha

Victor Lijembe ,Reuben Ongwae and Lucy Kamau)

Conventional volleyball women

(Faith Chepkurui ,Sharon Chekosgei ,Beatrice Chepng’eno ,Joy Cherono

Joyline Chelimo ,Mercy Jepchumba ,Mercy Cheptum ,Mercy Jerotich ,Nancy Jepngetich

and Sharon Chepkemboi)

Men conventional volleyball

(Islam Kazungu,Fadhil, Kurwa ,John Namjeni ,Fredrick Safari,Amani Mbura and Daniel Kesi)

Beach Volleyball women

(Bevaline Cheptoo ,Purity Cheptanui ,Sheila Cheptanui ,Naomi Jepleting ,Diana Chepchumba and Mourine Mwangi)

Handball men

(Marvin Otieno ,Hope Mwangi ,Eric Otieno

Haward Masha ,Alex Bala ,Francis Kiragu

Patrick Ndugu

Josky Bonyo ,Felix Nyariki ,Oscar Olulo ,Vincent Onyango and Dennis Bulilo)

Golf women

Lynette Gitimu and Abigail Njuguna

Badminton men

Jed Maina M)

Eflon King’ori

Badminton Women

Lynee Wendo

Linah Mumbua