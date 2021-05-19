Kenyan stars begin hunt for 2021 World Chess Cup slots

Kenya's second seed Joseph Methu (left) and his opponent Candidate Master Sihlongonyane Sikhanyiso of Swaziland take notes during  the round of the 2021 Africa Individual Chess Championships in Malawi on May 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Victor Otieno

  • The 2021 AICC, which has brought together some of the finest chess players in the continent, began Tuesday in Lilongwe, Malawi.
  • The event will come to an end on May 28, with the top four players in the open section (men) qualifying for the 2021 World Chess Cup in Sochi, Russia.

Kenya’s chess players are among the 71 in the open section of the ongoing Africa Individual Chess Championships (AICC).

