Kenyan sprinter Wamira out of Deaflympics

In Caxias do Sul, Brazil

Kenya has been dealt a major blow in her medal hunt here at the delayed 24th Summer Deaflympics following the withdrawal of sprinter David Wamira from the competition due to an injury.

The 35-year-old, who is making his second Deaflympics appearance, picked a hamstring injury during Saturday's qualification for the men's 100m finals at the Sesi Centro Esportivo Athletics Track.

On Sunday, Wamira confirmed that he will miss the finals slated for Sunday 5:20pm local time (11:20pm Kenyan time).

Coming into this competition, Wamira carried Kenya's medal hopes in the event, having emerged first in both the 100m and 200m during the national trials held at Nyayo National Stadium in March.

"I feel very bad. I almost cried because I was sure of winning," said a bitter Wamira who was to be part of team Kenya for the 4x100m.

His specialty is 200m.

At his Deaflympics debut in 2013 Sofia, Bulgaria, he bagged bronze in men's 200m in 21.80 seconds. Athletics coach Simon Kibet was saddened by Wamira's injury.