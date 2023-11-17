Kenyan sports film genre brimming with potential but lacking investment

Aasif Karim is better known for his cricket and tennis days in years gone by.

And what better way to immortalise sporting moments than through a feature film.

Karim has been doing that through the annual Kenya International Sports Film Festival (KISFF) whose sixth edition was held from October 26 to 29 in Nairobi.

Karim, 59, is the chairman of Safinaz Foundation, which organises the KISFF. The foundation has also for the last 23 years published a sports magazine, Sports Monthly.

Karim also wants to be remembered for playing a key role in preserving the country’s rich sports heritage.

But what is KISFF?

“It is an event where sports documentaries, movies and even animations are screened for the public. We have expanded it to include panel discussions on various topical issues in the sports and creative industry,” explains Karim.

He adds: “I regard it as an opportunity for our sports and creative industry to see how to document our sports heroes in books, documentaries and movies because they are what I call the unsung heroes of this country.

“Through that, we are also creating a legacy and heritage for our country. Such sports movies and documentaries will be an inspiration to the next generation.”

Kenya International Sports Film Festival Public Relations and Communication Liaison Chris Kamau (left) with Safinaz Foundation and Kenya International Sports Film Festival Chairman Aasif Karim at Aristocrats House, on October 23rd 2023 in Lavington, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

KISFF is recognised by the Federation Internationale Cinema Television Sportifs.

Just like the 2021 and 2022 editions, this year’s KISFF was held at Karim’s Aristocrats House in Lavington, Nairobi, and streamed live on various KISFF’s social media platforms on Facebook, YouTube, X and Instagram.

Both as a cricketer and tennis player, Karim donned the national team colours for 23 years.

He represented Kenya in the three International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cups; 1996 (vice-captain), 1999 (captain) and 2003, and participated in the 1988 Davis Cup.

Having followed in the footsteps of his late father Yusuf in the two disciplines, Karim says that as a player, he haboured a dream to document his family’s rich sports legacy in a book upon retirement.

Books on some of Kenya’s rival cricket players, television advertisements and sights of them on giant billboards at strategic locations in foreign airports, the former player says, always left him more inspired for that course.

“Because we Karim’s have a good track record in sports, I said that when I retire, I will put my memories on a book,” he said.

Karim’s son Irfan is among the dependable players in the Kenya team.

But an encounter with Indian film-maker Amit Tyagi sometime in 2011 opened Karim’s eyes to the world of sports film.

Kenya cricket and tennis legend Aasif Karim speaks during an interview on November 6, 2023 at Aristocrats office in Lavington, Nairobi Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Thrilled by the rich sports legacy of the Karim’s family, Tyagi suggested to the former Kenya international that they should do a documentary about him. He, however, laughed off the suggestion on grounds that documentaries were a reserve for sports icons like the late Edson Arantes do Nascimento “Pele” and Diego Maradona.

Come 2013 and a two-hour documentary titled "The Karims - A sporting Dynasty" premiered at a film festival in New Dehli, India with Karim and his wife Nazneen among the dignitaries in attendance. It was written and directed by Tyagi.

Awe-struck by the many exciting sports documentaries and movies from across the globe that were being screened at the festival in New Dehli, Karim vowed to stage a similar event back home.

Initially, his plan was to hold a one-off KISFF but after the first edition in 2018 was received well he decided this would be an annual event.

“What happened is that when we put a seed in the ground, we got a forest. We got 1,200 movie entries in the first year from 103 countries and every year there has always been an increase in entries,” says the man, who wears many hats including being a Fellow Arbitrator and an Accredited Mediator from the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in the United Kingdom.

He also works for the Kenyan Judiciary on Court Annexed Mediation program.

Big online audience

Even when Covid-19 pandemic disrupted most events in 2020, Karim pulled out all stops to ensure that the festival took place albeit virtually.

Every edition of the KISFF has a Brand Ambassador, who is a local sports icon. Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala was the Brand Ambassador of this year’s festival that received 1,422 film entries from 110 countries. However only 40 films were screened during the four-day festival.

The panel discussions at this year’s event were on various topics ranging from growth of sports mediation and arbitration in Kenya, the international growth and importance of special Olympics, women in sports to doping.

An audience of 350,000 followed the festival virtually last year.

We Dare To Dream (United Kingdom), a documentary on refugees who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics scooped two awards; the best documentary and best cinematography at this year’s festival. It was directed by Waad Al-Kateab.

Going for Gold, which is a story of the most successful Polish pole vaulter Wladyslaw Kozakiewicz and directed by Ksawery Szczepanik scooped the best long documented award.

Karim regrets that despite the continued growth of the festival, the submission of Kenyan sports documentaries is very low.

This year, none of the local documentaries made it to the final level.

“I have not seen production in Kenya because I think sports people are still not valued and economic conditions are very tough.”

Has he tried to involve the government in the initiative?

“When we write to the Ministry of Sports, they do not even respond to our letters. It is a big shame,” laments the former Nairobi Jaffery Sports Club and Mombasa Sports Club player who was a member of the Kenya Film Commission Board (KFC) from 2019 to 2022.

During his time at KFC, Karim says that he pushed for the creation of a sports movies category and while some money was channelled into it, he is yet to see the result.

Determined to change the worrying trend, he has started pooling resources so that Sanifaz Foundation can start shooting sports documentaries in the country.

He already has several ideas -- “The Rise and Fall of Kenya’s Cricket”, “Rise and Fall of Kenya’s Rugby” and “Omanyala’s Success Story”.

“What better forum do you have when you can blend the creative and sports industry together. You are going to instantaneously create jobs. When you have a documentary to be done, how many cameras, sound, writes and drivers will be employed,” he posed.

The cricket legend says his ultimate goal with the initiative is “to see that it becomes a normal thing to create documentaries and movies on our heroes and sports organisations including glory stories and controversial issues."

But it is not only the dead Kenya’s sports film industry that perturbs him. He also regrets very much about the fall of Kenya’s cricket.

“We are nowhere. We are pretending that we are moving. Kenya cricket is dead and buried,” asserts Karim, saying the former regime got it wrong by incorporating in the Cricket Kenya Normalization Committee people with no understanding of the game.

He took a swipe at the new Cricket Kenya Constitution that was prepared in 2021 by the Lady Justice (retired) Joyce Aluoch-led Normalization Committee for allowing all the 47 counties to have a say in the ballot yet cricket is only active in Nairobi and Mombasa.

According to the businessman, for Kenya to regain its lost cricket glory, a strong development structure and competitive local league must be put in place.

He is thankful for the two sports he played. It is through a tennis scholarship that he got his Bachelors Degree in Business Administration and Insurance at Howard University in Washington, D.C. while cricket took him to the World Cup.

He singles out his man-of-the-match performance in the contest against Kenya and Australia in the 2023 World Cup as his best moment as a cricketer.

Karim’s performance against Australia was posted on the ICC platform and has received a staggering 34 million plus views.

Kenya made history by becoming the first non-Test playing nation to reach the semi-finals.

In tennis, Karim’s best moment was representing Kenya in the Davis Cup against Egypt in 1988.

Plans are underway for a potentially big-budget sports feature film on him to premier in 2026.