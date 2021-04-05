Kenyan shooters narrowly miss out on Tokyo Olympics

Priscilla Wangui loads her rifle during Team Kenya training at the Sailing Club, Nairobi ahead of the ISSF World Cup

Priscilla Wangui loads her rifle during Team Kenya training at the Sailing Club, Nairobi ahead of the ISSF World Cup.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • After their effort fell short at the World event held March 19-29 at the Indian capital, they will now keep their fingers crossed hoping to get wild cards from the International Olympic Committee (IOC)
  • Sehmi scored 607.5 points, Otundo 597.1 and Wangui a 598.6 in the 10m Air Rifle to surpass the MQS of 563
  • Things proved tough for Maurice Morara and David Kirui, who scored 544.70x and 532.05x to finish 24th and 26th respectively in the qualifying round of the 10m Air Pistol won by Indian Chaundhary Saurabh with 587.27x


Kenya firers - former Africa champion Gulraaj Sehmi, Sanford Otundo and Priscilla Wangui - attained the Tokyo Olympic Games minimum qualifying scores (MQS) from the just concluded ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, India.

Related

More from Sports

  1. 'Even the blind know he is good'

  2. Write off Real Madrid at your own peril, warns Zidane

  3. Kenyan shooters narrowly miss out on Tokyo Olympics

  4. Athletics legend Saisi set to be laid to rest

  5. Morris stars as Clippers thrash Lakers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.