Kenyan quartet eye good fortunes on the Accra ring

Two Kenyan wrestlers, Mahabila Mathayo and Mark Omumasaba, take to the ring Saturday at the Dome Borteyman Sports Complex in Accra, seeking to bag maximum points.

Their women compatriots Emma Wangila and Eunice Waithira will step onto the same wrestling arena on Sunday.

The quartet are seeking crucial Olympic qualifier points that they can carry to the Alexandria, Egypt for the African championship from March 16-19.

The four wrestlers will then compete at the Africa and Oceania Olympic qualifiers on March 21-24 in the same city.

Gold and silver medallists at this Oceania championship will earn a direct ticket to the Paris Olympics.

In Accra, Mathayo and Omumasaba will participate in Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling while Wangila and Waithira will compete in women wrestling.

Mahabila will be fighting in the 77kg category Greco-Roman style and 74kg Freestyle as Omumasaba plays 87kg Greco-Roman and 86kg freestyle.

Greco-Roman wrestling is practiced in Olympic and international amateur competitions. In this style, the legs may not be used in any way to obtain a fall, and no holds may be taken below the waist.

On the other hand, freestyle's ultimate goal is to throw and pin an opponent to the mat, which results in a win.

Unlike Greco-Roman, freestyle allows the use of legs offense and defence.

Kenya wrestling coach Eric Walucho, speaking on phone from Accra on Friday, said they entered the men's team in both styles to increase their chances of getting medals.

Walucho hoped that the four wrestlers would extend the good show they had in Tunisia during the African Beach Championship last year.

“This is the first African Games for the two women, while the men have experience having competed in the 2019 Games in Rabat. Although they were eliminated in the group stages, I believe we have a chance to do better this time round. Our expectations are high,” said Walucho.