Kenyan National Chess League to resume virtually

  • Both Teddy Mutugi and Dhara Shah amassed five points to top in Under-12 boys and girls' events respectively, while Dhruv Shah and Sana Kayyar also garnered five points each to star in the Under-14 boys and girls' category respectively.
  • Dheerav Shah and Eric Macharia won in the Under-16 and Under-18 boys 'categories with four and five points respectively. The next edition will be held in July.

Kenyan chess clubs have agreed to resume their rivalry online in June.

