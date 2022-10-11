Kenyan Meshack Ochieng wins American Body Building contest

US-based Kenyan star Meshack Ochieng has won the prestigious Mr America Bodybuilding Championship title.

He stunned six finalists, including defending champion Corey Brown and Yorton Cup winner, Levi Burge, to reign supreme in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday.

The muscleman, who moved to the US in 2012, beat Burge to win the short category crown.

Related Issa flexes way to top in Eldoret Other Sports

For his exploits, Ochieng, 39, received a dummy cheque of US$50,000 (about Sh6 million) presented to him by world-renowned fitness enthusiast and actor Mike O’Hearn and the iconic Mr. America gold medal.

Kenya’s Meshak Ochieng goes for the free pose down on his way to victory during the Mr. America Bodybuilding Championship in Atlantic City, New Jersey on October 8, 2022. Photo credit: Pool

“To win this iconic event is beyond my wildest dreams. This is the biggest major breakthrough for me since I landed here in the United States in 2012,” said Ochieng, whose favourite meal is sweet potatoes, chicken breast and mixed vegetables.

The elated Ochieng noted that he had won almost all the major natural bodybuilding titles both in Kenya, Africa and USA.

“It was time to go for that iconic one title that has the real bodybuilding history dating back to 1939,” said Ochieng, pointing out Steve Reeves, Bill Park, Casey Viator, Boyer Coe and Tom Platz as some of the natural bodybuilding greats, who won the title in the past.

The five foot and three inches tall Ochieng, who weighs 80 kilogrammes, hails from Homa Bay County, but was brought up in Mumias in Kakamega County.

He won the Mr Kenya Under-21 title in 2003 before graduating to the senior ranks in style to win the Mr Kenya titles in 2004 and 2012. He also clinched the Mr Africa title in 2010.

A total of 26 musclemen made it to the finals from a field of 100 musclemen drawn from the 50 states.

The 26 finalists were then drawn in short and tall categories where three finalists were picked in each for the final pose-down.

Making his first appearance at the championships, Ochieng beat US-based Nigerian Bada Lakan, who won the tall class to second place as home muscleman Brown settled third.

Burge managed to finish fourth followed by Quantarrius Wilson as Gregory McBridge wrapped up the top six place.

Ochieng said that after winning the Missouri State Championship last month, he talked to his sponsors Hardbody Supplements to help him compete at the Mr. America.

Ochieng and Lakan competed at the Mr. Africa Championship in Nairobi in 2010 where Ochieng won.