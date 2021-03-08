Kenyan judokas win regional title in Zanzibar

Kenya Judo Federation president Shadrack Maluki

Kenya Judo Federation president Shadrack Maluki bids bye to the Kenyan judo team for the African Games on August 13, 2019.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Maluki said the regional victory is a strong indicator ahead of the several remaining Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying tournaments.
  • Among them is the Turkey international qualifier at the end of this month, the continental qualifier due May in Casablanca, Morocco.

The national men and women’s judo teams have won the 13th edition of the East Africa Senior Judo Championships.

